Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Nearly one-fourth of BMC winners face criminal cases, 79pc are crorepatis: ADR

The ADR studied affidavits of all 227 winning candidates and found out that 24 per cent winners have declared criminal cases, while 13 per cent face serious criminal charges.
Last Updated : 16 February 2026, 09:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 February 2026, 09:56 IST
India NewsElectionsBMCIndia PoliticsBrihanmumbai Municipal CorporationADRMaharashtra governmentMumbai City

Follow us on :

Follow Us