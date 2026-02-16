<p>New Delhi: Nearly one in four winning candidates in the 2026 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/brihanmumbai-municipal-corporation">Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation</a> (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bmc">BMC</a>) polls have declared criminal cases against themselves, while close to four-fifths are crorepatis, according to an analysis by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/association-for-democratic-reforms">Association for Democratic Reforms</a> (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/adr">ADR</a>).</p>.<p>The ADR, which studied affidavits of all 227 winning candidates, said 54 winners, or 24 per cent, have declared <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/criminal-cases">criminal cases</a>, while 29 candidates, or 13 per cent, face serious criminal charges. The data was compiled along with Maharashtra Election Watch from candidates' self-sworn affidavits filed during the civic polls.</p>.<p>Party-wise analysis showed that 33 per cent of the winners from the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> have declared criminal cases, followed by 24 per cent from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shiv-sena">Shiv Sena</a> and 15 per cent from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shiv-sena-ubt">Shiv Sena (UBT)</a>, the report said.</p>.Congress spent more than BJP on 'party propaganda', social media in Delhi polls: ADR.<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/finance">financial</a> profile of candidates also indicated a strong presence of wealthy contestants. Up to 180 of the 227 winners, about 79 per cent, declared assets worth more than Rs 1 crore, with the average assets of winning candidates pegged at Rs 7.18 crore, ADR said.</p>.<p>Among parties, 76 per cent of BJP winners, 83 per cent from Shiv Sena (UBT), 93 per cent from Shiv Sena and 92 per cent from the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indian-national-congress">Indian National Congress</a> were crorepatis, it added.</p>.<p>The report further noted that 60 per cent of the elected corporators are women, while about 70 per cent fall in the 41-70 age group. Around half of the winners have educational qualifications of graduate level or above.</p>