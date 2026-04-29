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Nearly one-third of record 256 GW peak demand met by renewables: Pralhad Joshi

The peak power demand touched a record high of 256.11 GW on Saturday, April 25, 2026
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 12:24 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 12:24 IST
India NewsPralhad Joshirenewable energy

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