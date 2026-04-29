<p>New Delhi: Union Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pralhad-joshi">Pralhad Joshi</a> said on Wednesday that nearly one-third of India’s all-time high power demand of 256.11 GW was met through renewable energy sources.</p><p>Renewable energy, including solar, wind, and hydro, successfully catered to approximately one-third of the peak power requirement on April 25, 2026, Joshi said while addressing an event.</p><p>The peak power demand touched a record high of 256.11 GW on Saturday, April 25, 2026, according to Power Ministry data.</p>.India achieves third place globally in renewable energy installed capacity: Pralhad Joshi.<p>Insisting that this is a clear demonstration of India’s growing capability to manage peak demand with clean energy, he expressed confidence that power generation capacity would increase further in the coming days.</p><p>The minister highlighted the government’s focus on grid modernisation, digitisation, and adoption of AI and digital twins to strengthen the power infrastructure. </p><p>Joshi added that efforts are being made to improve actual generation from installed renewable capacity and enhance transmission to raise the share of renewables in the country’s power mix.</p><p>According to the Ministry of Power, India met its highest-ever peak demand of 256.1 GW on April 25, 2026, at 15:38 hours without any shortage, while continuing electricity exports to neighbouring countries. </p><p>At the time of peak demand, the contribution from various sources was as follows:Solar: 21.5 per cent, Hydro: 4.4 per cent, Wind: 1.9 per cent, Nuclear: 2.4 per cent, Gas: 2 per cent and Thermal: 66.9 per cent.</p><p>The Power Ministry pointed out that the diverse generation mix, particularly the strong performance of solar complemented by hydro, ensured grid stability and reliability.</p>