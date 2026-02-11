Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Necessary arrangements in place to comply with FDTL norms: IndiGo tells DGCA

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday issued a statement detailing the progress and assurance provided by the airline.
Last Updated : 11 February 2026, 09:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 February 2026, 09:06 IST
India NewsDGCAIndigo

Follow us on :

Follow Us