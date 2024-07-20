Necessary to remember distinction between judging and being judgmental: SC

However, the bench noted, "The judge of the high court in its order dated 06.06.2024 has made some observations on his brother judge which should have been best avoided."

The matter arose out of a habeas corpus petition filed by A Kamala. She challenged the detention order issued against her son on May 12.

When the matter was heard by a division bench of the HC, the presiding judge quashed the detention order while the companion judge thought it fit to issue notice to the state government.

In view of the split verdict, the matter was posted before a third judge, who made some remarks against the presiding judge of the division bench.

The petitioner before the top court pointed out that the presiding judge stated in clear and unambiguous terms that he was “spoken to” and that “two highly placed persons met him in person and did not wish for him to test the detention order on merits”.

"There are various forces at play that wish to keep the detenue behind bars illegally and are ready to go to the extent of approaching a sitting Judge in an attempt to influence his judgment," the petitioner quoted the presiding judge.