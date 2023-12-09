Necessary to win people's hearts before winning elections: PM Modi

"It is necessary to win people's hearts before winning elections. It is not right to underestimate people's wisdom. If some opposition parties had given primacy to serving people over their selfish political interests, then a big part of the population would not have lived in deprivation and hardships."

Had those who ran the government for decades worked with honesty, then the guarantees that Modi has to give now would have been fulfilled 50 years ago, the prime minister said.