<p>New Delhi: The problem of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/deepfakes">deepfakes</a> is growing rapidly and requires stronger regulation to protect children and society at large, IT Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ashwini-vaishnaw">Ashwini Vaishnaw</a> said on Tuesday, adding that the government has begun consultations with the industry on additional safeguards beyond those already in place.</p>.<p>He said discussions are underway with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/social-media">social media</a> platforms on tackling deepfakes and age-based restrictions, to determine the most appropriate way forward on the issue.</p>.<p>The minister said any company, be it <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/netflix">Netflix</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/youtube">YouTube</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/meta">Meta</a>, or X, must abide by the legal framework and the Constitution of India.</p>.<p>Vaishnaw said the problem of deepfakes is growing day by day and asserted that stronger regulation is needed.</p>.<p>"I think we need a much stronger regulation on deepfakes. It is a problem growing day by day. Certainly there is a need for protecting our children and our society from these harms... we have initiated a dialogue with industry on what kind of regulation will be needed beyond what we already have," the minister said.</p>.<p>The parliamentary committee, too, has studied the issue in depth, he said.</p>.Bill Gates not to attend AI Impact Summit amid Epstein row? Microsoft co-founder's name quietly disappears from key participants list.<p>"We need much stronger regulations on deepfakes and we must definitely create that consensus within <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/parliament">Parliament</a> for creating those significantly stronger restriction on deepfakes so society can be protected from these harms," the Minister said at a briefing during the AI Summit.</p>.<p>He pointed out that many countries have accepted the need for age-based restrictions. "This is something that has been accepted by many countries, that age-based regulation has to be there. It was part of our DPDP, when we created this age-based differentiation on the content which is accessible to students and to young people. So that time itself, we took that forward-looking step," he said.</p>