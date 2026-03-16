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Need to get out of mindset that only Delhi requires greenery: Supreme Court

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi observed there was a need to have a holistic approach on the issue of green cover.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 14:08 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 14:08 IST
India NewsDelhiSupreme Court

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