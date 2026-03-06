<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> on Friday asked farmers to leverage India's diverse climatic conditions and focus on scaling up the harvest of high-value crops to enable the country's agri products to effectively compete in global markets.</p>.<p>Addressing a post-budget webinar on 'Agriculture and Rural Transformation', Modi said steps need to be taken to promote all aspects of "quality, branding and standards" of Indian <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/agriculture">agriculture </a>produce. Agri experts, industry and farmers will have to come together to achieve this goal, he said.</p>.Modi speaks to Macron on West Asia; discusses shared concern, seeks return to dialogue.<p>"Today the markets of the world are opening, and global demand is changing... It is necessary to have more discussion on making our agriculture export-oriented. We have a diverse climate, and we must take full advantage of it. We are rich in agro-climatic zones," he said in his third post-budget webinar.</p>.<p>The Budget for 2026-27 has also focussed on high-value agriculture, including cashew, cocoa, sandalwood, Modi said, adding the National Mission on Edible Oil and Pulses and the National Mission on Natural Farming are all strengthening the agriculture sector.</p>.<p>"If we scale up the high-value agri sector, only then we can convert our agriculture sector to a globally-competitive sector," Modi said.</p>.<p>The prime minister said that today the world is becoming more conscious about health, with a strong focus on holistic healthcare and organic food.</p>.<p>"We must place greater emphasis on chemical-free and natural farming. Natural farming creates a highway to reach markets across the world," he said.</p>.<p>Stressing that agriculture is also a strategic pillar of India's long-term development journey, he said that the government has continuously strengthened the agriculture sector.</p>.<p>"Nearly 10 crore farmers have received more than Rs 4 lakh crore through the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. This year's Union Budget gives a strong push to agriculture and rural transformation," Modi added.</p>