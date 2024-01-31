'Need to protect judges...' SC upholds conviction of lawyer who threatened lady counsel in Delhi High Court

"The High Court observed a pattern in the behaviour of the appellant. He has had a habit of misbehaving with a bench which is not agreeing with him. The misbehaviour goes to the extent of casting aspersions and threatening the judges hearing the matters," the bench said.

With regard to the apology tendered by the advocate, the bench said that the High Court had correctly rejected it.

"An apology must evidence remorse with respect to the contemptuous acts and is not to be used as a weapon to purge the guilty of their offence. Further, an apology lacking in sincerity and not evidencing contriteness, cannot be accepted," the bench said.

The appellant was held in contempt of court by the Delhi High Court in 2006 for issuing a threat to a lady counsel after seeking adjournment in a matter.

"This is a long-drawn case in which the appellant has been committing successive acts of contempt. There are about seven instances which the High Court has taken into account, where the conduct of the appellant came under scrutiny in different proceedings. In all those cases, the egregious act of contempt of the appellant was recorded," the bench noted.

The appellant raised several contentions including that judges were biased against him, no notice was served upon him and the threat to the lady counsel was nothing but an elderly advice.

"Even here, the appellant is trying to resort to forum shopping by asking us to refer the matter to a judge who had issued notice in a connected matter. The appellant has failed to see that notice in the lead matter was issued more than a decade and half ago," the bench said.