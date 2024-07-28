Need to take nuanced approach for FDI from China: Official

Under that press note, FDI from countries sharing land borders with India needs mandatory government approval in any sector. Countries which share land borders with India are China, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Bhutan, Nepal, Myanmar, and Afghanistan.

"Our view is that we have to take a nuanced view of where we need them (Chinese FDI) and where they are going to help us. We are not interested in them coming up and doing more mobiles for example, but there could be some areas like batteries, really good technologies or e-vehicles or any other manufacturing sector where they (China) have really good technology," the official, who did not wish to be named, said.

Chinese investments can be attracted in the sectors where India does not have a choice or where there is special expertise and skills available with Chinese firms, the official added.