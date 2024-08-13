Neeraj Chopra-Manu Bhaker wedding on cards? Shooter's father has this to say

As the dust on the Paris Olympics settles with the city bidding au revoir to a spectacular event, the social media is abuzz with the videos of Indian athletes, who donned medals at the event, Neeraj Chopra and Manu Bhaker, having a chit-chat at an event post the Olympics.
While the videos created a buzz on the internet, fuelling speculations that the duo, who was seen with Manu Bhaker's mother, could be planning to get married, the pistol shooter's father dismissed the rumours saying that she is not even of marriageable age, reported NDTV Sports.
"Manu is still very young. She is not even of marriageable age. Not even thinking about it right now," the publication quoted Manu Bhaker's father Ram Kishan as told to Dainik Bhaskar.
The videos that have been doing the rounds on the internet since Monday spotted Neeraj Chopra and Manu Bhaker along with her mother indulged in a conversation, suggesting a close bond between them.
This had the grapevine suggesting that a wedding could be well on the cards for the sporting champions. Manu Bhaker's father, putting all the rumours to rest, also told the publication that her mother considers Neeraj as her son and that is the reason for their closeness seen in the videos.
