Neeraj Chopra-Manu Bhaker wedding on cards? Shooter's father has this to say

"Manu is still very young. She is not even of marriageable age. Not even thinking about it right now," the publication quoted Manu Bhaker's father Ram Kishan as told to Dainik Bhaskar.

The videos that have been doing the rounds on the internet since Monday spotted Neeraj Chopra and Manu Bhaker along with her mother indulged in a conversation, suggesting a close bond between them.

This had the grapevine suggesting that a wedding could be well on the cards for the sporting champions. Manu Bhaker's father, putting all the rumours to rest, also told the publication that her mother considers Neeraj as her son and that is the reason for their closeness seen in the videos.