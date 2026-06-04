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NEET aspirant's death outcome of 'corrupt and broken system' of Narendra Modi: Rahul Gandhi

The NEET (UG) 2026 exam held on May 3 by the National Testing Agency (NTA) was cancelled on May 12 amid allegations of paper leak.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 07:41 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 07:41 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiNarendra ModiIndia PoliticsSuicideNEET Exam

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