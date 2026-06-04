NEET aspirant's death outcome of 'corrupt and broken system' of Narendra Modi: Rahul Gandhi

<p>New Delhi: Following an alleged suicide by a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/neet">NEET</a> aspirant, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a> launched a scathing attack on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Prime Minister Narendra Modi</a>, blaming him of ruining the education system over the past 12 years. Gandhi alleged that entire generation of youth is paying the price for Modi's "ruined" system. </p>.<p>This came after media reported that a NEET aspirant, Akanksha Chaturvedi from Mauganj, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/madhya-pradesh">Madhya Pradesh</a> allegedly died by suicide in Nagpur after being depressed hearing reports of irregularities in the NEET-UG examination. </p>.<p>In a post on X in Hindi, the Leader of Opposition said, "Akanksha aspired to become a doctor and serve her country and society. Akanksha's father is a farmer. To support his daughter's dream of becoming a doctor, he took out a loan of Rs 3 lakh against his Kisan Credit Card. He even took up a job as a cook in Nagpur himself, so that his daughter could attend coaching classes there."</p>.<p>He further added, "A father did everything humanly possible. Then, the NEET paper leaked. The examination was cancelled. Amidst that uncertainty, Akanksha left us forever."</p>.NEET paper leak | Unauthorised portions of building linked to accused razed in Maharashtra's Beed.'Buck stops with Prime Minister Modi': Panel on NEET.<p>Gandhi alleged that Akanksha's death was not a suicide but a tragic outcome of a corrupt and broken system under Prime Minister Modi.</p>.<p>Gandhi said, "And Mr. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dharmendra-pradhan">Dharmendra Pradhan</a>? He remains firmly seated in his position even today. The same old committees. The same old transfers. The same old inquiries. No reform; no justice,"</p>.<p>"Mr. Modi, power is not permanent - it comes and goes. But the an entire generation of India's youth is now paying the price for the extent to which you have ruined the education system over the past 12 years," the Congress leader added. </p>.<p>On May 12, the NEET (UG) 2026 exam held on May 3 by the National Testing Agency (NTA) was cancelled amid allegations of paper leak. The allegations are now being probed by the CBI. </p>.<p>A re-examination has been scheduled for June 21.</p>