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NEET candidate arrested in Varanasi as SIM card, old question paper found in undergarments

The incident took place at Harishchandra Post Graduate College in the Maidagin area, a designated exam centre, before the commencement of the test.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 16:02 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 16:02 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshVaranasiNEET

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