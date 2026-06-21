NEET candidate arrested in Varanasi as SIM card, old question paper found in undergarments

<p>Varanasi (UP): A <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/neet">medical aspirant </a>was arrested here on Sunday after a SIM card, an old question paper of the medical entrance exam, and adhesive material were allegedly recovered from his undergarments, police said.</p>.<p>The incident took place at Harishchandra Post Graduate College in the Maidagin area, a designated exam centre, before the commencement of the test.</p>.<p>According to the police sources, security personnel grew suspicious during the pre-examination frisking and conducted a thorough search of the candidate, which led to the recovery of the items hidden in his undergarments.</p>.NEET re-exam chaos: Students denied entry over religious attire, late reporting.<p>Following the recovery, the candidate was immediately taken into custody.</p>.<p>During initial interrogation, the detained student identified himself as Prince Dubey, a resident of Ballia district, sources said.</p>.<p>Dubey told the police that he had been staying in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, to prepare for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test and had travelled to Varanasi specifically to take the test.</p>.<p>Further investigation and legal proceedings are underway, police said. </p>