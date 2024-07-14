NEET: Congress fighting for justice, Rahul Gandhi to Stalin

A government statement said Gandhi, in his letter, referred to his recent address in Parliament over NEET, which underlined the plight of poor students as they could not afford to go to coaching centres and do not have the opportunity of level playing field to compete. "We have the shared responsibility of preventing only some privileged (aspirants) getting opportunity in state-administered medical colleges, run out of tax money." Gandhi praised Tamil Nadu as a pioneering state for its robust public sector medical education infrastructure. As a result, the Congress leader said, the state has a strong public health infrastructure and any effort to weaken it must be deprecated.