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NEET paper leak: Accused Manisha Hawaldar's CBI custody extended; another remanded to judicial custody

The CBI has arrested 13 persons so far in connection with the matter.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 16:19 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 16:19 IST
India NewsCBICrimeNEETPaper Leak

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