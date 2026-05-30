NEET paper leak: Accused Manisha Hawaldar's CBI custody extended; another remanded to judicial custody

<p>New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday extended the CBI custody of accused Manisha Sanjay Hawaldar by two more days and remanded another accused, Manisha Mandhare, to judicial custody in the alleged <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=neet">NEET-UG</a> 2026 paper leak case.</p><p>Special Judge Ajay Gupta was hearing the agency's plea to interrogate both the accused and allowed the plea.</p><p>Seeking extension of Hawaldar's custody, the Special Public Prosecutor VK Pathak submitted that she was empanelled as a physics translator by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and had allegedly, in conspiracy with other accused persons, unauthorisedly retained and distributed the NEET-UG examination paper for monetary consideration.</p>.<p>He told the court that her custodial interrogation was necessary to identify other accused persons allegedly involved in the conspiracy and to further investigate the case.</p><p>Opposing the plea, Hawaldar's counsel argued that she had been arrested on May 22 and had cooperated with the investigation. He contended that there was no requirement for further police custody and sought her remand to judicial custody.</p><p>The court, however, allowed the CBI's plea and extended Hawaldar's custody by two days.</p><p>In the case of Mandhare, the CBI submitted that she was required to be confronted with other accused persons and students allegedly linked to the case. The agency alleged that Mandhare, in conspiracy with other accused, had retained the examination paper and distributed it for money.</p><p>After hearing the submissions, the court remanded Mandhare to 14 days' judicial custody.</p><p>Meanwhile, the court also issued notice to the CBI on the bail application filed by another accused, Manisha Waghmare, who sought relief on medical grounds citing illness.</p><p>The court directed the agency to file its response and posted the matter for hearing on June 5.</p>.Parliamentary panel asks NTA to explore IIT-JEE norms for NEET-UG.<p>The case forms part of the wider CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination and the alleged paper leak network.</p><p>The CBI has arrested 13 persons so far in connection with the matter.</p><p>According to the CBI, P V Kulkarni, a chemistry lecturer in Pune and alleged kingpin, was involved in the NEET process on behalf of the NTA and had access to the question papers.</p><p>The agency said earlier that during the last week of April, Kulkarni mobilised students with the help of Manisha Waghmare, and conducted special coaching classes for them at his house in Pune.</p><p>The CBI had earlier arrested Doctor Manoj Shirure and physics teacher Tejas Harshadkumar Shah. Both were sent to police custody till June 1.</p><p>Manisha Sanjay Havaldar was the 11th person arrested in the case.</p><p>The other accused were identified as Shubham Khairnar, the first arrestee from Nashik, Mangilal Khatik, Vikas and Dinesh Biwal, all three arrested from Jaipur, Yash Yadav, arrested from Gurugram, and Dhananjay Lokhande, arrested from Ahilyanagar in Maharashtra.</p><p>On May 16, the CBI arrested biology lecturer Manisha Mandhare, who was part of the NTA paper-setting committee.</p><p>On May 12, the NTA cancelled the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET, held on May 3 for medical admissions amid allegations of paper leak. A re-examination has been scheduled for June 21.</p>