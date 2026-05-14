NEET paper leak: Anger drives demand for dissolution of National Testing Agency

<p>New Delhi: After the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/neet-ug-2026-paper-leak-cbi-seeks-seven-day-custody-of-four-arrested-4002876">NEET-UG paper leak</a>, questions over the credibility of the National Testing Agency have risen, with several stakeholders asking for the exam body to be discontinued. Among those questioning the exam body are a doctors association as well as educational subsidiaries of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). </p><p>The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), who asked that the NTA be dissolved, have filed a plea with the Supreme Court urging that the apex court directs the Centre to discontinue the NTA and bring in a different entity. Or that the NTA should be restructured with “a more robust, technologically advanced, and autonomous body for conducting NEET.” </p><p>The RSS’s student wing, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), organised a protest outside the NTA headquarters in Delhi on Wednesday, demanding a time-bound CBI inquiry into the paper leak. Delhi Police detained several ABVP activists during the demonstration. The Parishad stated that “any compromise with the sanctity and credibility of national level entrance examinations was unacceptable” and warned that recurring irregularities were damaging students’ trust in the examination system.</p><p>The student organisation also took direct aim at the NTA’s structural dependence on outsourced arrangements. “It is regrettable that despite being a national agency, the NTA remains dependent on private companies. The conduct of national-level examinations cannot be left to temporary and outsourced arrangements,” ABVP Delhi State Secretary Sarthak Sharma. </p>.NEET Cancelled | The exam that broke Indian parents.<p>The Shiksha Bachao Andolan, another RSS-affiliated educational organisation, had similarly demanded cancellation of NEET-UG 2024 and a CBI inquiry following the paper leak that year.</p><p>The FAIMA petition, filed through advocate Tanvi Dubey under Article 32. “Our major demand is that NTA should be dissolved, and an independent court-appointed committee should be formed by the Supreme Court for the conduct of the NEET-UG examination to ensure that such systemic failures are not repeated,” Dubey told reporters.</p><p>FAIMA has also requested the formation of a High-Powered Monitoring Committee to be chaired by a retired Supreme Court judge, with cybersecurity and forensic experts, to supervise the fresh examination. </p><p>The plea further calls for a transition to Computer-Based Testing (CBT) and digital locking of question papers. “We appeal to the central government to abolish NTA and make a new body which is capable and transparent,” FAIMA chief patron Rohan Krishnan said. </p><p>The CBI has since sought seven-day custody of four persons arrested in connection with the leak. On Wednesday, the CBI made two more arrests in the case, Dhananjay Lokhanda from Ahilyanagar and Manisha Waghmare from Pune in Maharashtra. </p>