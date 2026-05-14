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NEET paper leak: Anger drives demand for dissolution of National Testing Agency

Among those questioning the exam body are a doctors association as well as educational subsidiaries of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 17:44 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 17:44 IST
India NewsIndiaNEETPaper LeakNational Testing Agency

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