Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

NEET paper leak: Arvind Kejriwal cites Nepal uprising, calls on Gen Z to demand accountability

Kejriwal said that if the youth in Bangladesh and Nepal could bring political change, Indian students could also force accountability.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 09:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 May 2026, 09:24 IST
India NewsArvind KejriwalNEETPaper Leak

Follow us on :

Follow Us