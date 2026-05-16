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NEET paper leak: CBI probing role of NTA-linked official after lecturer's arrest

The CBI arrested biology lecturer Mandhare who was part of the National Testing Agency's (NTA) paper-setting committee for NEET-UG held on May 3.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 18:14 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 18:14 IST
India NewsNEETPaper Leak

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