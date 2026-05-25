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NEET paper leak | Court sends accused Manisha Havaldar to 6-day CBI custody

The CBI arrested Havaldar on May 22. She was then brought before the court on transit remand.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 09:15 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 09:15 IST
India NewsCBINEET

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