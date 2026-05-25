<p>New Delhi: A Delhi court sent Pune-based physics lecturer Manisha Sanjay Havaldar to six days of CBI custody in the NEET paper leak case on Monday.</p><p>Special Judge Ajay Gupta allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) plea seeking six-day custodial interrogation of the accused.</p><p>During the proceedings, the agency said that Havaldar, who was working as a translator for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)- Undergraduate (UG), along with other accused, circulated the physics questions that had come for translation.</p>.'Sad they have not learnt their lessons': Supreme Court seeks Centre, NTA and CBI response on NEET paper leak.<p>The CBI arrested Havaldar on May 22. She was then brought before the court on transit remand.</p><p>According to the CBI, Havaldar, employed with the Seth Hiralal Saraf Prashala in Pune, was another key accused who was the source for the leak of NEET-UG 2026 physics questions.</p>