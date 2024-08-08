NEET-PG 2024: Private centres avoided for better monitoring of test, says NBEMS chief

New Delhi: Private entrepreneur institutes have been avoided for NEET-PG 2024 centres for better monitoring and the test is being held in two-shifts on August 11 to eliminate any possibility of malpractice, NBEMS President Dr Abhijat Sheth said on Thursday.

The exam, which is conducted by the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) along with its technical partner TCS, has been embroiled in controversies over allegations of paper leak twice, both of which have been rejected by the authorities.

The NEET-PG was cancelled on June 22, a day before it was scheduled to be held.