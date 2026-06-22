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NEET re-exam: How MBBS students from 'solver gang' arrested for impersonation

Most of the arrests took place at three different examination centres at Lakhisarai district in Bihar.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 12:21 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 12:21 IST
India NewsCrimeNEET

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