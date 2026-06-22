NEET re-exam: How MBBS students from 'solver gang' arrested for impersonation

<p>Patna: The Bihar Police on Monday arrested 30 persons, including nine impersonators, one candidate, two helpers and 18 biometric employees, who were involved in the 'solver gang' appearing in place of the candidates, in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/neet">NEET </a>re-examination held on Sunday. Most of the arrests took place at three different examination centres at Lakhisarai district in Bihar.</p><p>Soon before the NEET re-examination commenced in the second half of Sunday, the Bihar police got an input that there were few ‘solvers’, mostly MBBS students, appearing as impersonators, in lieu of Rs 20 lakh each. One of them was Mayank Kashyap, a fourth year MBBS student of Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) at Patna, who was appearing for a NEET aspirant at Lakhisarai.</p>.NEET-UG 2026 results sooner than expected, says NTA chief Abhishek Singh after re-exam.<p>Though the PMCH administration had put an embargo on any MBBS student leaving the campus on Sunday, Manish Kashyap managed to flee and reached Lakhisarai. With multiple security layers at the examination centre, it was tough for Manish to breach the verification system.</p><p>“In connivance with biometric staff Ankit Kumar, Mayank entered the examination centre posing as a biometric company employee. But he was eventually arrested. Once he was apprehended, other impersonators were also arrested after his tip-off during the interrogation,” said SP of Lakhisarai, Prerna.</p><p>Other impersonators included Arpit Raj, MBBS student at Gaya, Ravi Shankar, MBBS student at Pavapuri Medical College in Rajgir, Saurabh Jha and Aman Agarwal, both MBBS students from UP. One woman, Poonam Kumari, a nursing student, was also arrested for appearing in place of a NEET candidate Madhupriya.</p>.Kochi police raced against time to help NEET candidate who forgot passport-size photo .<p>“Each impersonator had taken Rs one lakh to Rs two lakh as advance and the deal was for Rs 20 lakh from each candidate. The balance amount was to be paid once the candidate cleared the examination. As investigation will progress, more arrests are likely,” said the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Shivam Kumar, who had an input that dummy candidates may visit the examination centres.</p><p>Police are verifying the bank account details of the apprehended MBBS students as well as biometric employees.</p>