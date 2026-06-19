NEET re-exam: National Medical Commission directs colleges to avoid granting students leaves on June 20-21

<p>New Delhi: In an unusual precautionary measure ahead of the June 21 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=neet">NEET-UG re-examination</a>, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has directed medical colleges across the country not to grant leave to students on June 20 and 21 except in exceptional circumstances, citing concerns over the integrity of the examination process.</p><p>In a public notice issued on Thursday, the NMC forwarded instructions from the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, regarding the conduct of the NEET (UG) Re-examination 2026 and asked all medical colleges and institutions under its purview to ensure strict compliance.</p>.<p>The move follows a communication sent by Higher Education Secretary Vineet Joshi to Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava on June 13, in which the ministry flagged past instances where some medical students were allegedly found involved in activities that could compromise the sanctity of medical entrance examinations.</p><p>“As you may be aware, due to unavoidable circumstances, the NEET (UG) 2026 examination held on 3rd May, 2026 has been cancelled, and NTA has announced that the re-examination will be conducted on 21st June, 2026,” Joshi wrote in the letter.</p>.'Govt order least restrictive, not disproportionate': Delhi High Court upholds ban on Telegram ahead of NEET-UG re-test.<p>Referring to previous incidents, the letter stated that “some students of medical colleges were found to be involved in activities that could compromise the sanctity and integrity of the examination process.” The ministry therefore requested that all medical colleges “remain vigilant and ensure that students are sensitised against any involvement in activities prejudicial to the conduct of the examination.”</p><p>The communication further advised institutions not to grant leave to students on June 20 and 21 “except in exceptional circumstances with due justification.” According to the ministry, the measure is intended as a preventive step “to discourage any potential misuse and to support the fair conduct of the examination.”</p><p>The NMC, in its notice signed by Secretary Dr Raghav Langer, reiterated the instructions and directed all medical colleges and institutions to ensure compliance. The advisory has also been shared with state and Union Territory medical education departments.</p><p>The re-examination is being conducted after the May 3 NEET-UG examination was cancelled amid allegations of a widespread paper leak, prompting authorities to tighten security and monitoring measures ahead of the fresh test.</p>