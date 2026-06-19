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NEET re-exam: National Medical Commission directs colleges to avoid granting students leaves on June 20-21

It has asked all medical colleges and institutions under its purview to ensure strict compliance.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 14:30 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 14:30 IST
India NewsNEETPaper Leak

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