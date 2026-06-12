NEET re-test on June 21 will be conducted in a fair and well-organised manner: Dharmendra Pradhan

<p>Bhopal: Union Education Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dharmendra-pradhan">Dharmendra Pradhan</a> on Friday assured students that the NEET (UG) re-test will be conducted in a fair and well-organised manner, and appealed to them to stay confident and focus on their studies for the medical entrance examination.</p><p>The NEET re-examination is scheduled for June 21 following the cancellation of the May 3 exam due to the alleged paper leak.</p><p>"The NEET examination will be held again on June 21. Through all of you, I appeal to all NEET students to stay confident and focus on their studies. The re-examination will be conducted in a fair and well-organised manner," Pradhan told reporters in Bhopal.</p>.NEET-UG 2026: NTA announced ‘student-friendly’ measures ahead of June 21 re-exam.<p>The education minister arrived in the Madhya Pradesh capital to take part in various programmes on Saturday.</p><p>"I also appeal to all sections of society to extend their cooperation," he said.</p><p>Answering a question, Pradhan said the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the medical entrance examination, has decided to provide students with an additional 15 minutes of extra time.</p><p>The NTA on Friday announced a series of student-friendly measures for NEET (UG) 2026, including additional rough-work space, and an extended examination window.</p><p>According to the central agency, the examination will be conducted from 2 pm to 5:15 pm, providing a total window of 195 minutes. The duration of the examination has been extended by 15 minutes.</p><p>The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test is a common exam for admission to undergraduate courses in medical institutions.</p>