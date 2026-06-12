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NEET re-test on June 21 will be conducted in a fair and well-organised manner: Dharmendra Pradhan

'I also appeal to all sections of society to extend their cooperation,' he said.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 18:28 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 18:28 IST
India NewsEducationNEETDharmendra Pradhan

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