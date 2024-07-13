NEET row: CBI court grants bail to arrested man in apparent case of mistaken identity

A 52-year-old man who was "wrongly" arrested by CBI in the NEET exam paper leak case of Bihar, was granted bail on Friday. The CBI had mistaken Gangadhar Raghunath Gunde for the real accused N Gangadhar Appa.

Pursuing the details in the NEET paper leak case, the Dehradun police had intercepted Gunde when he contacted one of the accused identified by Indian Express in a report as Sanjay Tukaram Jadhav. The police apprised the CBI of the same on June 26 and Gunde was tracked and arrested when he was en-route Uttarakhand to Mussoorie.

Gunde spent four days, until June 30 in prison followed by 12-day judicial custody. He however countered his arrest by the CBI and submitted a bail application which stated: “…the Gangadhar named in the FIR is not the Gangadhar Rangnath Gunde, but another Gangadhar who has been arrested by the CBI and he has been given CBI custody for two days. Only the name of this Gangadhar matches with the original accused…”