Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

NEET (UG) 2026: CBI registers FIR into alleged paper leak

The government referred the matter to the CBI for a comprehensive inquiry into the allegations linked to the examination.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 12:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 May 2026, 12:46 IST
India NewsCBINEETPaper LeakNTA

Follow us on :

Follow Us