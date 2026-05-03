<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/neet">NEET-UG 2026 examination</a> was conducted on Sunday across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad.</p>.<p>Union Education Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dharmendra-pradhan">Dharmendra Pradhan</a> visited the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/national-testing-agency">National Testing Agency (NTA)</a> headquarters to assess on-ground readiness for the examination, officials said.</p>.<p>During the visit, the minister oversaw key operational aspects, including examination logistics, coordination with centres, and monitoring systems put in place to conduct the test seamlessly, they said.</p>.<p>Officials briefed him on measures taken to handle the large number of candidates and maintain discipline at examination venues.</p>.NEET-UG 2026: NTA releases city slips for candidates; exam on May 3.<p>The NEET-UG 2026 examination was conducted by the NTA for nearly 23 lakh registered candidates at centres across the country under strict protocols, officials said.</p>.<p>NEET-UG continues to be one of the largest undergraduate entrance examinations in India and serves as the gateway for admission to MBBS, BDS and other allied medical programmes across institutions in the country.</p>