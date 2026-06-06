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NEET-UG 2026: NTA dismisses claims of re-exam paper 'leak', warns of action

In a statement on X, the agency said messages claiming a "leak", advance access or "sale" of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination paper were aimed at misleading students and parents.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 16:22 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 16:22 IST
India NewsNEETNational Testing Agency

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