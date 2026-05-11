NEET-UG 2026 paper leak? Allegations of 100 'striking similar' questions trigger fresh fear; NTA says probe underway

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Fresh NEET-UG 2026 paper leak allegations prompt Rajasthan Police probe amid NTA's security claims.
Key points
• Fresh allegations emerge
Rajasthan Police’s SOG investigates claims of question sets resembling the actual NEET-UG 2026 paper circulating before the exam.
• NTA's security measures
NTA claims the exam was conducted under full security with GPS-tracked papers, AI-assisted CCTV, biometric verification, and 5G jammers.
• Investigation timeline
NTA received inputs on alleged malpractice four days post-exam and escalated the matter to central agencies for verification.
• Past controversies resurface
The allegations follow NEET-UG 2024’s paper leak controversy, which led to protests, court cases, and CBI investigations.
• Heightened scrutiny
The 2026 exam faced stricter security measures but still faces fresh allegations, raising public trust concerns.
Key statistics
22.79 lakh
Total candidates appeared
13.32 lakh
Female candidates
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Published 11 May 2026, 05:26 IST