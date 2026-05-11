Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

NEET-UG 2026 paper leak? Allegations of 100 'striking similar' questions trigger fresh fear; NTA says probe underway

NEET-UG 2026 was conducted on May 3 in a single shift from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm for over 22.79 lakh candidates.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 05:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights

NEET-UG 2026 faces fresh paper leak allegations; NTA says “matter is under investigation”

In one line
Fresh NEET-UG 2026 paper leak allegations prompt Rajasthan Police probe amid NTA's security claims.
Key points
Fresh allegations emerge
Rajasthan Police’s SOG investigates claims of question sets resembling the actual NEET-UG 2026 paper circulating before the exam.
NTA's security measures
NTA claims the exam was conducted under full security with GPS-tracked papers, AI-assisted CCTV, biometric verification, and 5G jammers.
Investigation timeline
NTA received inputs on alleged malpractice four days post-exam and escalated the matter to central agencies for verification.
Past controversies resurface
The allegations follow NEET-UG 2024’s paper leak controversy, which led to protests, court cases, and CBI investigations.
Heightened scrutiny
The 2026 exam faced stricter security measures but still faces fresh allegations, raising public trust concerns.
Key statistics
22.79 lakh
Total candidates appeared
13.32 lakh
Female candidates
9.46 lakh
Male candidates
May 3, 2026
Exam date
97%
Attendance rate
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 May 2026, 05:26 IST
India NewsEducationRajasthanNEETPaper LeakNTAExamNEET ExamNEET exam failure

Follow us on :

Follow Us