CBI arrests two more individuals in NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case, bringing total arrests to 13.

Key points

• Latest arrests A doctor from Latur and a physics teacher from Pune were arrested for their alleged roles in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.

• Key accused identified Manoj Shirure, a Latur-based doctor, and Tejas Harshadkumar Shah, a physics faculty at APMA, are among the 13 arrested.

• Investigation progress CBI has conducted searches at 49 locations, seized documents and devices, and is analysing the seized items.