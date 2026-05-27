Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

NEET-UG 2026 paper leak: CBI arrests Latur-based doctor, Pune physics teacher; 13 held so far

Doctor based in Maharashtra's Latur and a physics teacher in a Pune-based coaching centre are the latest ones to be arrested in the case.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 05:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights

NEET-UG 2026 paper leak: CBI arrests two more; 13 held so far

In one line
CBI arrests two more individuals in NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case, bringing total arrests to 13.
Key points
Latest arrests
A doctor from Latur and a physics teacher from Pune were arrested for their alleged roles in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.
Key accused identified
Manoj Shirure, a Latur-based doctor, and Tejas Harshadkumar Shah, a physics faculty at APMA, are among the 13 arrested.
Investigation progress
CBI has conducted searches at 49 locations, seized documents and devices, and is analysing the seized items.
Source of leakage
The probe has traced the origin of leaked chemistry, biology, and physics questions circulated before the May 3 exam.
Key statistics
13
Total arrests made so far
49
Locations searched by CBI
May 12
Date CBI took over the case
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 May 2026, 05:31 IST
India NewsCBIIndiaNEETquestion paper leak

Follow us on :

Follow Us