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Concise summary of key highlights
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CBI arrests two more individuals in NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case, bringing total arrests to 13.
Key points
• Latest arrests
A doctor from Latur and a physics teacher from Pune were arrested for their alleged roles in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.
• Key accused identified
Manoj Shirure, a Latur-based doctor, and Tejas Harshadkumar Shah, a physics faculty at APMA, are among the 13 arrested.
• Investigation progress
CBI has conducted searches at 49 locations, seized documents and devices, and is analysing the seized items.
• Source of leakage
The probe has traced the origin of leaked chemistry, biology, and physics questions circulated before the May 3 exam.
Key statistics
13
Total arrests made so far
49
Locations searched by CBI
May 12
Date CBI took over the case
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Published 27 May 2026, 05:31 IST