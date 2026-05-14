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NEET-UG 2026 paper leak: CBI seeks seven day custody of four arrested

An FIR was registered on May 12 on a complaint by Department of Higher Education (NTA Division) director Varun Bhardwaj.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 13:08 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 13:08 IST
India NewsCBINEETPaper Leakcustody

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