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NEET-UG 2026 paper leak: Delhi court sends five accused to seven-day CBI custody

The five arrested were identified as Shubham Khairnar from Nashik, Mangilal Biwal from Jaipur, Vikas Biwal and Dinesh Biwal from Jaipur, and Yash Yadav from Gurugram.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 14:08 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 14:08 IST
India NewsCBICrimeNEETPaper Leak

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