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NEET-UG 2026 paper leak: Delhi court sends paediatrician, Physics tutor to 5 days' CBI custody

With this, the total number of arrests made in the paper leak case went up to 13, the officials said.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 12:46 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 12:46 IST
India NewsCBINEET

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