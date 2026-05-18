Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

NEET-UG 2026 paper leak: Parl panel to review reforms, summons NTA chief

The panel will also deliberate on the impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on education and strategies to enhance students’ employability.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 11:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 May 2026, 11:02 IST
India NewsNEETPaper LeakParliamentary panelNRA

Follow us on :

Follow Us