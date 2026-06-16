NEET-UG 2026 paper leak | Parliamentary panel flags continuing exam irregularities, seeks roadmap for reforms

<p>New Delhi: Despite the Dr K Radhakrishnan Committee instituted to oversee implementation of measures to stop paper leaks, they are still happening causing anxiety to students around the country, a Parliamentary panel has noted. </p><p>Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports headed by Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh, in an action taken report, has asked the ministry of education to submit a time-bound implementation roadmap. </p><p>In June 2024, after <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/paper-leak">leaks</a> in the NEET-UG exams, the ministry of education had constituted a High Level Committee of Experts (HLCE) to make recommendations on reforms in mechanism of examination process, improvement in data security protocols and structure and functioning of NTA, and a report was submitted to the Ministry in September 2024. </p>.'Rights as student cannot be defeated': Court allows NEET paper leak accused to appear for re-test.<p>To oversee the implementation of these recommendations, the Dr K Radhakrishnan-led Steering Committee was constituted. The Committee noted that the report has recommended reformations of National Common Entrance Testing including strengthening of NTA, institutional linkage with States, involvement of Test Indenting Agencies as Knowledge and Examinations partner etc. </p><p>“... paper irregularities are still happening leading to the cancellation of the examinations thereby causing a lot of anxiety among students. The Committee recommends the Department to publish a time-bound implementation roadmap for the HLCE recommendations at the earliest,” the panel has noted. </p><p>The panel had also recommended that the ministry comes up with a nationwide list of blacklisted firms involved in paper setting, administration, and correction. </p><p>In response the ministry has said that the NTA does not "outsource" its core activities such as paper setting and correction to “maintain integrity of examination process”, and that it maintains a record of penalised vendors. </p>.NEET-UG 2026: NTA launches portal to report 'fake' paper leak claims ahead of re-exam.<p>In an earlier report, the Committee had said that while the NTA had estimated Rs 3,512.98 crores, it spent Rs 3,064.77 crores in conducting exams, leading to a surplus of Rs 448 Crores in the last six years, and that the corpus should be used to strengthen the agency’s capabilities.</p><p>In response, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nta">NTA </a>said that its preparations for exams begins before the fee collection starts, and that it is a self-sustained organisation and doesn’t get government funding. </p><p>“At the beginning of the year, NTA needs funds for booking centres, paying experts, software, and security etc. The income and expenditure trend of NTA shows that on an average, Rs 74.5 crores remain every year after incurring all expenses. The income which remains unspent in the current Financial year is utilized for preparatory activities for next Financial Year. However, any surplus after budgeting for next year’s activities can be appropriately utilized,” the ministry said. </p>