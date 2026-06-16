Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

NEET-UG 2026 paper leak | Parliamentary panel flags continuing exam irregularities, seeks roadmap for reforms

The panel had also recommended that the ministry comes up with a nationwide list of blacklisted firms involved in paper setting, administration, and correction.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 17:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 June 2026, 17:27 IST
India NewsNEETPaper Leak

Follow us on :

Follow Us