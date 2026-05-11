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NEET-UG 2026 provisional answer key released; results expected by mid-June amid scrutiny over exam irregularities.
Key points
• Provisional answer key
NTA released the provisional answer key for NEET-UG 2026, allowing candidates to challenge discrepancies for a fee.
• Result timeline
Results are expected by the second or third week of June 2026, following previous year trends.
• Exam details
NEET-UG 2026 was conducted on May 3, 2026, in 551 cities across India and 14 abroad, with 22.79 lakh registered candidates.
• Post-result process
After results, NTA will prepare merit lists and rankings for counselling in MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and other medical programmes.
Key statistics
22.79 lakh
Total registered candidates
13.32 lakh
Female candidates registered
9.46 lakh
Male candidates registered
Rs 200 per question
Answer key challenge fee
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Published 11 May 2026, 06:46 IST