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NEET-UG 2026 records nearly 97% attendance nationwide: NTA

The NEET-UG 2026 examination was conducted by the NTA for nearly 23 lakh registered candidates at centres across the country under strict protocols, officials said.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 19:49 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 19:49 IST
India NewsNEETNTA

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