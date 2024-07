The Supreme Court on Monday, while hearing a batch of petitions on the NEET-UG case, asked the Centre and NTA to file a report before it on the paper leak. The Court also directed the CBI to file a status report on the investigation so far.

The matter is now listed for hearing on July 11. The affidavit by the NTA, Centre and the one by the CBI to be placed before Court by Wednesday 5.00 pm, as reported by Bar and Bench.