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NEET-UG paper leak case | CBI arrests 5 persons; officials conduct searches across multiple locations

While three arrests were made in Jaipur, one each was nabbed from Gurugram and Nashik.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 12:54 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 12:54 IST
India NewsCBIPaper LeakNEET Exam

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