NEET-UG paper leak case | CBI arrests 5 persons; officials conduct searches across multiple locations

<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cbi">Central Bureau of Investigation</a> (CBI) on Wednesday arrested five people across the country in connection with the alleged irregularities and paper leak of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/neet%202026">NEET-UG 2026</a> examination. </p><p>While three arrests were made in Jaipur, one each was nabbed from Gurugram and Nashik. Several other suspects are currently being examined.</p><p>The agency also raided several locations nationwide after it registered a case on 12 May 2026 on the basis of a written complaint received from the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Government of India. </p>.NEET (UG) 2026: CBI registers FIR into alleged paper leak.<p>The FIR was registered for offences including criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Prevention of Corruption Act, and the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. </p><p>On Wednesday, the CBI also visited NTA headquarters to collect documents related to the NEET UG examination, which was cancelled following allegations of paper leak, officials said.</p><p>The team also interrogated officials involved in the examination process, they added. </p><p>Shubham Khairnar (30), resident of Nandgaon in Nashik district, was sent to CBI transit remand by a local magistrate court there. Nashik Police had detained Khairnar on Tuesday following a request from Rajasthan Police.</p><p>Several suspects who were detained by Rajasthan Police were also examined by the CBI in connection with the case, according to officials. </p><p>Additionally, the agency is examining groups on a messaging application on which the papers were allegedly ciculated. </p><p>The NEET-UG 2026 was conducted across 551 Indian cities and at 14 overseas centres.</p><p>Nearly 23 lakh candidates had registered for the test, which was administered by the NTA at centres across the country.</p><p>The NTA received information on the alleged malpractice on the evening of May 7, four days after the conclusion of the examination. The NTA said the inputs were escalated to central agencies the following morning for "independent verification and necessary action".</p><p>The Rajasthan Police's SOG claimed that a "guess paper" for chemistry, allegedly circulated among students ahead of the examination, had approximately 410 questions, including roughly 120 questions that appeared in the test. </p>