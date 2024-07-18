Home
NEET-UG paper leak case: CBI arrests four students of AIIMS Patna

On Tuesday, CBI had arrested two people for allegedly stealing the NEET-UG question papers.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 18 July 2024, 12:38 IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested four MBBS students of AIIMS Patna in connection with  National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) - NEET-UG 2024 paper leak case. 

On Tuesday, CBI had arrested two people for allegedly stealing the NEET-UG question papers.

Earlier this month, the CBI arrested the main accused, Rakesh Ranjan alias Rocky, from Bihar's Nalanda. Rakesh Ranjan is believed to be one of the key players in the NEET paper leak.

The agency has so far arrested over a dozen people to unravel the the conspiracy that triggered a massive political storm.

The NEET-UG exam, held on May 5, 2024, was marred with allegations of cheating and paper leaks. There were discrepancies in the evaluation process.

Published 18 July 2024, 12:38 IST
India NewsCBINEETPaper LeakPatnaAIIMS

