NEET-UG paper leak case: CBI arrests four students of AIIMS Patna

Earlier this month, the CBI arrested the main accused, Rakesh Ranjan alias Rocky, from Bihar's Nalanda. Rakesh Ranjan is believed to be one of the key players in the NEET paper leak.

The agency has so far arrested over a dozen people to unravel the the conspiracy that triggered a massive political storm.

The NEET-UG exam, held on May 5, 2024, was marred with allegations of cheating and paper leaks. There were discrepancies in the evaluation process.