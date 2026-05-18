<p>New Delhi: A professor running a coaching institute in Maharashtra is the latest to land in CBI net in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/neet-ug-2026-paper-leak-parl-panel-to-review-reforms-summons-nta-chief-4007057">NEET-UG 2026 paper leak</a> case with investigators on Monday claiming that he was in close touch with the alleged kingpin P V Kulkarni.</p><p>The arrested has been identified as Prof Shivaraj Motegaonkar, who is owner of RCC Coaching Institute. He runs the institute with nine branches, including in Latur, and offers coaching to students appearing for NEET-UG examination. </p>.NEET paper leak: Delhi court sends kingpin Kulkarni, accused Waghmare to 10-day CBI custody.<p>"He is close to P V Kulkarni, Chemistry Lecturer, who is associated with NTA. Searches conducted at his institute and residence resulted in recovery of a Chemistry question bank which contained exactly the same questions which appeared in the NEET exam held on May 3," the CBI said in a statement.</p><p>In the last 24 hours, the agency said, CBI has also conducted searches at five locations and seized several documents, laptops and mobile phones. Detailed analysis of the seized items is going on, it said.</p><p>The CBI had on last Friday arrested Kulkarni claiming that he along with one Manisha Waghmare had conducted special coaching classes for students at his residence in Pune. He had “dictated questions along with options and correct answers and the questions so dictated were handwritten by students in their notebooks and have exactly tallied with the actual question paper”.</p><p>The agency also arrested a senior Botany lecturer from Pune, Manisha Gurunath Mandhare, last Saturday with investigators claiming that the “actual source” of the leakage of Chemistry and Biology papers as well as the middlemen involved in mobilising students have been identified.</p>.NEET-UG 2026 paper leak: Parl panel to review reforms, summons NTA chief.<p>Manisha Gurunath Mandhare, the Biology lecturer, was arrested following her questioning at the CBI headquarters here. The questioning of alleged kingpin P V Kulkarni, a Chemistry lecturer, and Manisha Waghmare, who were arrested earlier, had led the CBI to Mandhare’s alleged involvement in the paper leak.</p><p>The CBI said investigation conducted so far has “brought out the actual source of the leakage” of Chemistry and Biology papers as well as the “middlemen involved in mobilising students who paid lakhs of rupees” to attend the special coaching classes where the questions which would come in the NEET UG-2026 exam were “dictated and discussed”.</p><p>Another five persons -- -- Shubham Khairnar from Nashik, Mangilal Biwal, Vikas Biwal and Dinesh Biwal (all from Jaipur) and Yash Yadav from Gurugram -- were arrested on May 13. Of this Dinesh Biwal was linked to BJP’s Yuva Morcha local wing. </p>