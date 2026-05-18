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NEET-UG paper leak: CBI arrests Maharashtra coaching institute professor

The arrested has been identified as Prof Shivaraj Motegaonkar, who is owner of RCC Coaching Institute.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 12:35 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 12:35 IST
India NewsCBINEETPaper Leak

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