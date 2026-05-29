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NEET-UG paper leak: CBI, government officials inform Parliamentary panel of steps taken to prevent leak in retest

The committee told the officials to ensure that the seat matrix of medical admissions is not disturbed and counselling of students qualifying for admissions to medical colleges is held in time.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 14:23 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 14:23 IST
India NewsCBINEETParliamentary panel

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