<p>New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a> on Sunday said the Congress will not rest until Education Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dharmendra-pradhan">Dharmendra Pradhan</a> resigns and a foolproof system is put in place to prevent paper leaks like in NEET.</p><p>His remarks came as his party stepped up protest against the NEET-UG 2026 exam paper leak with its student wing NSU(I) on Saturday demanding Pradhan's resignation in Hyderabad and raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.</p><p>"When millions of youth are on the streets, the future of 22 lakh children is at stake, and the Prime Minister remains silent -- then the government is not focused on responding, but on evading," he said, sharing the video of the protest on 'X'.</p>.Rahul Gandhi speaks with family of NEET student who died by suicide.<p>"Until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns and a foolproof system is established to prevent paper leaks like NEET -- we will not stop," he said.</p><p>The Congress on its official 'X' handle said the NEET paper leak has plunged the futures of millions of students into darkness while recalling the foot march by NSU(I) in Hyderabad against the "youth-hostile" Modi government.</p><p>"Under the Modi government, the paper leak mafia is thriving, while those responsible sit back and watch the spectacle...We will not tolerate this tampering with the futures of students in the slightest. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan must resign immediately, and strict action must be taken against the culprits," it said.</p><p>The National Testing Agency (NTA) had on May 12 announced that it was cancelling the NEET-UG exam held on May 3 after it was detected that the question papers have been leaked. </p><p>Investigations so far have revealed that question papers of Physics, Chemistry, Zoology and Botany have been leaked and arrested 11 people, including three who were part of question paper setting mechanism. </p>