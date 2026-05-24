Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

NEET-UG paper leak: 'Congress won't rest until Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns,' says Rahul Gandhi

'Until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns and a foolproof system is established to prevent paper leaks like NEET -- we will not stop,' Rahul Gandhi said.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 11:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 May 2026, 11:01 IST
India NewsCongressRahul GandhiNEETDharmendra Pradhan

Follow us on :

Follow Us