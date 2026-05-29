Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

NEET-UG paper leak | 'Learn from UPSC': Supreme Court to NTA, bats for individual, institutional accountability

The court cautioned that recurring problems in conducting major examinations would persist unless clear individual and institutional accountability is established.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 11:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 May 2026, 11:15 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtNEETPaper LeakNTAUPSC

Follow us on :

Follow Us