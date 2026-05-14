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NEET-UG paper leak: Plea in Supreme Court seeks NTA revamp or replacement

The NTA, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and the CBI have been made parties in the plea by FAIMA.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 09:57 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 09:57 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtNEETNTA

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