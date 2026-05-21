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NEET-UG paper leak row: Parliamentary panel grills top NTA officials

The CBI, which is leading the investigation, has identified an organised syndicate behind the leak. The agency has arrested ten individuals across Delhi, Jaipur, Gurugram, Pune, Latur and Ahmednagar.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 15:59 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 15:59 IST
India NewsNEETPaper LeakNational Testing Agency

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