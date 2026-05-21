<p>New Delhi: Higher Education Secretary Vineet Joshi and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/national-testing-agency">National Testing Agency (NTA)</a> Chairperson Abhishek Singh appeared before a Parliamentary Standing Committee headed by Congress MP Digvijaya Singh. The meeting reportedly turned confrontational, with BJP MPs defending the NTA.</p><p>The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports had on Wednesday summoned Singh and Joshi over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, even as the CBI investigation into the case has so far led to ten arrests.</p><p><br>The panel, chaired by senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, convened Thursday’s meeting primarily to review two issues — the progress of the probe into the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and the status of implementation of the K Radhakrishnan Committee’s recommendations on NTA reforms, a report commissioned after examination-related controversies surfaced in 2024.</p>.NEET-UG 2026 paper leak: Parliamentary panel summons NTA chief over CBI probe updates, reforms. <p><br>“When the future of 22 lakh students is on the line, we want to ask them why and how this happened, and what could have been done to stop it,” Singh told reporters ahead of the meeting.</p><p><br>The NEET-UG 2026 examination, held on May 3 with nearly 23 lakh registered candidates, was cancelled by the NTA after allegations of large-scale malpractice emerged. The NTA said it received information regarding the alleged irregularities on the evening of May 7, four days after the examination was conducted. Education Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dharmendra-pradhan">Dharmendra Pradhan </a>subsequently announced that the re-examination would be held on June 21 and that NEET-UG would shift to a computer-based format from next year.</p><p><br>The CBI, which is leading the investigation, has identified an organised syndicate behind the leak. The agency has arrested ten individuals across Delhi, Jaipur, Gurugram, Pune, Latur and Ahmednagar. Investigators suspect that more than 1,000 students may have purchased the leaked paper. </p><p>The case first came to light on the day of the examination, when a Maharashtra-based MBBS student posted on Instagram alleging that the question paper had already been circulated. A separate complaint filed by a teacher from Rajasthan’s Sikar district with the NTA, the Ministry of Home Affairs and the CBI on May 7 formally triggered the federal investigation.</p>