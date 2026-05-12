NEET-UG paper leak | 'Take full responsibility', says NTA chief; CBI files FIR

<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/national-testing-agency">National Testing Agency</a> (NTA) on Tuesday cancelled the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) 2026 conducted on May 3, citing inputs from central agencies and investigative findings by law enforcement that cast doubt on the integrity of the examination process. The move is set to affect the lives of over 22 lakh students who sat for the examination. </p><p>Calling it “unfortunate”, NTA DG Abhishek Singh said that they take full responsibility for the leak. “It is unfortunate that there are paper leaks even now; it is unfair to the students and their parents. It is our responsibility, and we have cancelled the tests with the assurance that we will not allow any violations to the integrity of the test,” Singh said. </p><p>The government has referred the matter to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/central-bureau-of-investigation">Central Bureau of Investigation</a> (CBI) for a comprehensive inquiry. Consequently, special CBI teams have been formed and dispatched to various locations for investigation. </p><p>The CBI has registered an FIR for offences of criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust, theft and destruction of evidence under BNS, offences under Prevention of Corruption Act and offences under the Public Examination Prevention of Unfair Means Act 2024.</p><p>At the sidelines of an event, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan refused comment on the issue when questioned by reporters.</p>.NTA cancels NEET-UG 2026 exam held on May 3 after 'paper leak'; Centre orders CBI probe.<p>In an official statement, the NTA said that the decision was taken after inputs. “On the basis of the inputs subsequently examined by NTA in coordination with the central agencies, and the investigative findings shared by the law enforcement agencies and in order to ensure that there is transparency in the system, the National Testing Agency, with the approval of the Government of India, has decided to cancel the NEET (UG) 2026 examination conducted on 3 May 2026, and to re-conduct the examination on dates that will be notified separately,” the statement reads. </p><p>“This decision has been taken in the interest of students and in recognition of the trust on which the national examination system rests. The Agency is conscious that re-conduct will cause real and significant inconvenience to candidates and their families. NTA does not take that consequence lightly. The decision has been taken because the alternative would have caused greater and more lasting damage to that trust,” the NTA said. </p><p>Singh, who took over as DG of the exam body in April, said that the date of examination will be announced soon. “I will sit with my team and work our dates and a schedule, so that the academic calendar and admission schedule of medical colleges is not affected,” he said. </p><p>The move comes after a controversy broke out on allegations of a paper leak that emerged days after the examination. The Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG), which has been probing the matter, reportedly found a handwritten set of questions with approximately 90 Biology and 30 Chemistry questions bearing close similarities to the actual NEET-UG 2026 paper. </p>.Explained | From ‘leak-proof’ claims to cancellation: What happened to NEET-UG 2026.<p>This is not the first instance of paper leak controversy in NEET-UG exams faced by the NTA. In 2024, a massive paper leak scandal took place in Patna, leading to the NTA awarding grace marks to 1563 students. The 2020 NEET-UG exams was also criticised for several errors. </p><p>Investigators are examining whether the breach originated at a printing facility in Jaipur and spread to multiple cities including Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Dehradun, and locations in Kerala. At least 15 individuals have been questioned so far. </p><p>The NTA said existing registration data, candidature records, and examination centres from the May 2026 cycle would be carried forward to the re-conducted examination, with no fresh registration required and no additional fee to be levied. Fees already paid will be refunded, and the re-exam will be conducted using the agency's internal resources.</p><p>The agency urged candidates and parents to rely solely on official NTA channels for updates and to disregard unverified reports circulating on social media. Fresh examination dates and the revised admit card schedule will be announced separately.</p><p>NEET-UG is India’s single national entrance examination for admission to undergraduate medical, dental, and allied health science courses, with over 22 lakh candidates registered for the 2026 cycle.</p>