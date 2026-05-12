Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

NEET-UG paper leak | 'Take full responsibility', says NTA chief; CBI files FIR

The CBI has registered an FIR for offences of criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust, theft and destruction of evidence.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 15:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 May 2026, 15:53 IST
India NewsCBINEETPaper LeakNTA

Follow us on :

Follow Us