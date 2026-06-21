NEET-UG re-exam: Over 20 lakh aspirants appear for test at 5,440 centres across India & abroad

<p>New Delhi: More than 20 lakh candidates appeared for the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=neet">NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination</a> on June 21 across 5,440 centres in India and 14 centres abroad. The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday said in a statement issued after the examination that the test was conducted in 13 languages, including Hindi and English, and described the exercise as a collective national effort rather than the work of a single agency.</p><p>The NTA said extensive arrangements were made for all candidates, including more than 10,000 Persons with Disabilities. Special provisions were also put in place for around 81 candidates with medical conditions, including “a child who had been in a road accident, and a child undergoing chemotherapy, who were determined not to miss an exam they had prepared for years.”</p>.NEET-UG 2026 re-exam: Bengaluru students seen crying after being denied entry for arriving late.<p>The agency said multiple security measures were deployed across examination centres, including Aadhaar-based biometric and face authentication, CCTV surveillance, jammers and two-layer frisking with support from state police forces.</p><p>Command and control centres for CCTV monitoring were established at the national level at the NTA and the Ministry of Education, as well as at 34 Centrally Funded Institutions, in every state and at district collectorates, it said.</p><p>According to the NTA, the examination was conducted with support from several central ministries and agencies, including the CAPF, Ministry of External Affairs, Department of Posts, Indian Air Force, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, NIC, MeitY, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Education, along with banking partners SBI, Canara Bank, Punjab National Bank and UCO Bank.</p>.Day 2 of Cockroach Janta Party stir: Dipke seeks farmers' backing, asks NEET candidates to join after exam.<p>The agency also acknowledged the role played by state governments, saying several states arranged “shade, water and food at centres, ambulances and medical facilities on standby, and in many States, free transportation for candidates on exam day.”</p><p>Highlighting the scale of the exercise, the NTA said around seven lakh officials, including police personnel, observers and examination staff, were mobilised across the country for the conduct of the examination.</p><p>“Around 7 lakh officials — police teams, observers and examination staff — were mobilised across India to conduct this examination, and it was done in a record 37 days,” the statement said.</p>