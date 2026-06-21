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NEET-UG re-exam: Over 20 lakh aspirants appear for test at 5,440 centres across India & abroad

The examination was conducted across 5,440 centres in 551 cities in India and 14 centres abroad by the NTA after the cancellation of the earlier May 3 exam.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 12:47 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 12:47 IST
India NewsNEET

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