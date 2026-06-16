NEET-UG re-exam: Centre temporarily suspends Telegram

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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Indian government temporarily bans Telegram to prevent NEET-UG exam fraud and paper leak misinformation.
Key points
• Government ban on Telegram
The Indian government temporarily suspended Telegram under Section 69A of the IT Act to curb fraud ahead of the NEET-UG re-examination on 21 June 2026.
• Disabling message editing
Telegram’s message-editing feature was disabled in India until 30 June 2026 to prevent fabrication of fake paper leak evidence.
• NEET-UG re-exam context
The re-examination follows a paper leak controversy, with the NTA implementing enhanced security measures to ensure fairness.
• Fraudulent Telegram channels
Several Telegram channels allegedly advertised fake exam papers and demanded money from candidates, prompting regulatory action.
• Multi-agency coordination
The NTA, I4C, and state agencies collaborated to dismantle fraud networks and secure the examination process.
Key statistics
Until 22 June 2026
Ban duration
Until 30 June 2026
Editing feature restriction
21 June 2026
Re-examination date
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 16 June 2026, 16:13 IST