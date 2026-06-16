NEET-UG re-exam: Centre temporarily suspends Telegram

Indian government temporarily bans Telegram to prevent NEET-UG exam fraud and paper leak misinformation.

In one line

Key points

• Government ban on Telegram The Indian government temporarily suspended Telegram under Section 69A of the IT Act to curb fraud ahead of the NEET-UG re-examination on 21 June 2026.

• Disabling message editing Telegram’s message-editing feature was disabled in India until 30 June 2026 to prevent fabrication of fake paper leak evidence.

• NEET-UG re-exam context The re-examination follows a paper leak controversy, with the NTA implementing enhanced security measures to ensure fairness.

• Fraudulent Telegram channels Several Telegram channels allegedly advertised fake exam papers and demanded money from candidates, prompting regulatory action.